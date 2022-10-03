Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz, Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, formally launched “Tech Camp Addis,” a yearlong, nationwide project, made possible with a grant from the United States government.

Tech Camp Addis will be facilitated by international and local trainers, who are designers, developers, and disinformation trackers with experience in mobile video production, investigative journalism, and fact-checking. Sixty women and men, including journalists, fact-checkers, and digital citizens from across Ethiopia will participate.

Upon completion of this first workshop, the participants will work on mini–Tech Camps, workshops, and training opportunities when they return to their communities. These Tech Camps will empower journalists and digital citizens across Ethiopia to work together to combat misinformation and disinformation. This project aims to help journalists and netizens ensure that they are sharing factual information with those they engage with in and beyond Ethiopia.

Tech Camp Addis 2022 is designed to strengthen media literacy skills and responsible reporting and to strengthen media workers’ ability to promote professional journalism through follow-on mini–Tech Camps, workshops, and training opportunities.