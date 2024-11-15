The United States Embassy in Cameroon announces the completion of an IED Threats and Awareness course on November 4-8, 2024, in Yaoundé. This training is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and the Government of Cameroon.

This initiative marks a milestone in the enduring partnership between our two governments, united in their commitment to combat terrorism and safeguard communities.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have long been a weapon of choice for insurgent and terrorist groups worldwide and in combat zones to target both security forces and civilians. The devastating impact of IEDs is well-documented and ever evolving, with terrorist groups continually sharing their deadly innovations and posing grave threats to the world.

Over five intensive days, attendees delved into the intricacies of IED threats, emerging tactics, best practices and countermeasures. The course featured participation from law enforcement officials, customs officers, border guards, and internal security personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify and mitigate IED threats.

“This training is a testament to the strong collaboration between the United States and Cameroon,” said Joseph Love, the Regional Security Officer at U.S. Embassy Yaoundé. “By working together, we can enhance our collective security and protect our communities from the scourge of terrorism.”

Participants explored a range of critical topics, including understanding IED threats, vehicle-borne IEDs, insider threats, and the emerging use of drones in terrorist activities. The curriculum ensured accessibility and inclusivity for all attendees and supports the United States’ efforts to engage Cameroon on security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts. The United States deeply values its partnership with Cameroon and its dedication to countering terrorist threats. Together, we will continue to promote stability and security in Cameroon and Central Africa.

This collaboration underscores the unwavering commitment of the United States and Cameroon to protect our communities from terrorist threats and advance efforts toward lasting peace and security in Cameroon.