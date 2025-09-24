General Dagvin Anderson conducted a visit to Benin and Cameroon September 16-20, 2025, his first visit to the region as Commander, U.S. Africa Command. The trip highlighted the strong and enduring security partnerships between the United States and these key West African nations.

In Benin, Anderson met with President Patrice Talon; Minister of Defense, Dr. Alain Fortunet Nauatin; Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Fructueux Gbaguidi; and U.S. Ambassador to Benin Brian Shukan. In Cameroon, Anderson met with President Paul Biya; Minister of Defense Joseph Beti Assomo; Brigadier General Donatien Melingui Nouma, Inspector in charge of Forces at the Defense Head Quarters; and U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon Christopher John Lamora.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in addressing shared security challenges, particularly the migrating terrorism threats that have made Africa now the global epicenter of this evolving danger. The Coastal West African nations expressed concerns about Sahel-based threats and a desire to enhance partnerships with American forces.

“These engagements were invaluable opportunities to reinforce our commitment to our partners in West Africa,” said Anderson. “The terrorist threat has evolved, requiring increased vigilance and coordinated action. Partnerships and coordination in West Africa remain key to countering the escalating terrorism in the region. Without partnering to address terrorism, Africa becomes the next 9/11 source. We are here to strategically support efforts that strengthen and enable our African partners’ operational independence.”

Key topics discussed during the visit included:

* Counter Terrorism: Exploring collaborative strategies to combat the evolving threat of terrorist organizations, working to degrade and disrupt threats, and enhancing regional cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

* Maritime security: Identifying opportunities to enhance maritime domain awareness, combat piracy and illegal fishing, and secure vital waterways, thereby preventing exploitation by illicit actors.

* Security force assistance: Discussing ways to further develop security force assistance programs, including professional military education and training, to enhance the capabilities of partner militaries. The U.S. military continues to support regional partners in the Sahel and West Africa through security cooperation training, equipment transfers, institutional capacity building, and support for security sector governance.

* Regional stability and interoperability: Promoting regional cooperation and interoperability to address shared security challenges.

Anderson reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting regional-led solutions to regional security challenges. He reaffirmed that U.S. Africa Command will continue to work closely with its African partners to promote security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The visit builds upon the strong foundation of existing partnerships and reinforces U.S. Africa Command’s dedication to supporting African partners in addressing their security challenges.