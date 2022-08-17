On Tuesday, 50 Nigerians were inducted into the 2022/2023 cohort of the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI) at a ceremony attended by U.S. Consul General Will Stevens.

CYFI is a dynamic youth-based initiative launched in 2011 by the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos. CYFI brings together Nigerian youth, aged 21-35, of exceptional skills and experience to design and implement projects over a 12-month period that will help enhance Nigerian society in the fields of health, education, civil liberties, environment, and economic empowerment. CYFI is named after former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington. Ambassador Carrington was a champion for civil liberties, democracy and closer ties between the United States and Nigeria, and CYFI fellows are committed to putting the ideals of Walter Carrington into practice.

During his remarks at the induction ceremony in Lagos, U.S. Consul General Stevens encouraged the new CYFI fellows to continue to be a catalyst for positive change in their local communities as they foster economic growth, enhance democratic governance, and strengthen civil society structures. “No nation can thrive if it neglects to include its youth in governance, political and economic platforms, wealth creation and poverty alleviation. You have the responsibility placed on your shoulders to serve as strong, positive role models for Nigeria,” said Consul General Stevens to the newly inducted fellows.

This year, the Carrington Youth Fellowship Alumni Association partnered with the Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation and Access Bank to increase the amount of fellows from 25 to 50 in addition to expanding the fellowship to Ogun and Oyo states. To date, CYFI has graduated 174 outstanding young Nigerians who share a common goal of positively impacting Nigerian society.