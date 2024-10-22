The Tenth Session of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for Africa (UN-GGIM: Africa) will take place from 28 October to 1 November 2024 at the Economic Commission for Africa. This event coincides with the ninth session of the Statistical Commission for Africa and the fourth Expert Forum for Producers and Users of Disaster-related Statistics.

UN-GGIM: Africa plays a crucial role in advancing geospatial development across the continent, contributing to global efforts in geospatial information management. The Regional Committee has made significant progress in promoting the continent’s commitment to this endeavor, driving the use of geospatial information in national planning and decision-making.

The Tenth Session aims to deepen regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing, empowering African nations to tackle development challenges with data-driven strategies. It will bring together experts and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to explore the vital role geospatial information plays in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aligned with the Secretary-General’s Data Strategy for "Action by Everyone, Everywhere," the event will focus on data flows at national and continental levels to meet the needs of the SDGs. This year’s theme, "Harnessing Geospatial Intelligence for a Disaster-Resilient Africa," highlights the importance of leveraging geospatial data to address urgent issues such as climate change, urbanization, disaster risk, and public health.

The session will offer networking opportunities for government officials, private sector leaders, and academia, promoting partnerships to advance Africa’s geospatial agenda. The three parallel events will foster dialogue and knowledge exchange among professionals involved in geospatial information, statistics, and disaster risk management, creating synergies and a shared vision for managing development data and information.

The Tenth Session is expected to conclude with outcomes that will shape future policies and collaborative efforts, furthering sustainable development across Africa.