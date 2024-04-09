The UN Independent expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond, will conduct her first visit to Lesotho from 10 to 19 April 2024.

During her visit, Miti-Drummond will assess the human rights situation of persons with albinism with a focus primarily on access to health, education and employment.

The expert will hold meetings in Maseru and Thaba-Tseka, and will also take the opportunity to participate in the 43rd ordinary session of the African Committee on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, where a day of general discussion on the solutions to challenges of children with albinism will be held on 17 April.

During her official visit, Miti-Drummond will also meet with various actors, including State representatives, civil society organisations, people with albinism, their representatives and families.

The expert will hold a press conference on Friday 19 April at 11:30 A.M. local time at the conference hall at the United Nations House, 13 UN Road, Maseru. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The expert will present her report to the Human Rights Council in March 2025.