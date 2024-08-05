Amid intensified offensives against Al-Shabaab, Somali Security Forces (SSF) commanders are placing their hopes on newly acquired two-way handheld radios to communicate with their personnel and coordinate their operations.

Private Hassan Khalif Ali Abdi, a soldier with the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), highlights the importance of the equipment in helping commanders monitor troops movement, whether on foot or in convoys.

“Communication technologies are advancing daily, and we need to be updated on the latest advancements,” notes Private Hassan, one of the 20 Somali security personnel selected to attend a recent five-day training on Motorola networking essentials in Mogadishu.

The training, organised by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia-Field Technology Section (UNSOS-FTS), is part of ongoing capacity-building efforts to prepare the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) and Somali Police Force (SPF) to assume security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS).

The Chief of UNSOS-FTS, Paul Gimsay, says the hands-on training focused on the Motorola communication systems concepts and mentoring to enable the SNAF and SPF personnel to build the technical capacity required for using the equipment.

“The objectives are to enhance established technical capacity for the SSF to install, commission and maintain their systems. SSF will be able to operate independently in Mogadishu and the sectors with the MOTOTRBO radios,” adds Gimsay.

The Chief of Defence Forces for Somalia, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, concurs with Gimsay’s remarks, thanking UNSOS for its partnership and support of the SSF through skills training and the provision of essential equipment.

“The training and equipping of the Somali Security Forces has enabled and improved the working conditions and interoperability between the army and police. We thank UNSOS for this tangible support extended to us at this critical period when so much transformation is happening within the armed forces,” notes Maj. Gen. Ibrahim.

Brig. Gen. Sulub Ahmed Firin, the Somali Police Commissioner, highlights the vital role communication plays in military operations, adding that building the capacity of the SSF would enhance the coordination and operational effectiveness of offensives against Al-Shabaab.

“Apart from the other logistics we receive, our greatest need is communication. The troops are engaged in continuous offensives, and if we don’t get proper communications equipment to facilitate coordination, operations might fail, we are very grateful to UNSOS for the communication equipment,” observes Brig. Gen. Sulub.

Participant Hassan Muhidin Mohamed is grateful to UNSOS, saying the training has provided him with the critical skills necessary to coordinate crime prevention efforts.

“I have learned how to troubleshoot Motorola communication equipment, so I am prepared for any challenges that may arise. We work 24 hours a day in the security sector, and we are always on alert,” adds Mohamed, a Chief Inspector in the Somali Police Force.

According to UNSOS Director of Mission Support, Qurat Ul-Ain Sadozai, communication lies at the heart of all offensive operations, and UNSOS is continuously equipping the SSF with skills related to information technology, including operating high-frequency radios.

“From 2019, over 400 Somali Security Forces have been trained in different disciplines of ICT, radio frequency management, interoperability and other elements,” notes Ms. Qurat.

The Motorola communications equipment was purchased through the UNSOS-administered Somali Trust Fund. UNSOS currently provides non-lethal logistical support to 20,900 Somali security personnel on joint or coordinated operations with African Union forces.