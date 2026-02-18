In response to security concerns in Eastern Equatoria, a patrol of 60 uniformed and civilian peacekeepers made the challenging 280-kilometer-long journey by road from South Sudan’s capital, Juba, to Torit.

Their four-day mission aimed to assess the situation and engage with affected communities following clashes in Narus in mid-January, which caused casualties and displacement of civilians towards the border with Kenya.

Led by the Head of UNMISS' Juba Field Office, Christopher Murenga, and protected by uniformed peacekeepers from Rwanda, the patrol was more important than ever given the mission had to close its large base in Eastern Equatoria in December 2025, due to the United Nations-wide financial crisis.

Given the lack of a permanent presence, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has committed to continuing its mandated support for communities across the region through regular visits and remote engagements with key stakeholders, including state and local authorities, civil society, and community leaders.

"This patrol represents our new strategy to do our utmost to continue reaching every community and delivering our mandate, despite resource limitations,” explained Christopher Murenga.

While on the ground, the team assessed the evolving security conditions, relating to conflict driven by cattle-related disputes and intercommunal teams. They also advanced peacebuilding initiatives through dialogue with political leaders. In an important meeting with Members of Parliament, the mission outlined ongoing activities to support communities, ranging from the establishment of women’s centers through to the installation of solar power on key infrastructure.

Plans are also underway for a special dialogue to build trust and confidence between civilians and the military and support for a mobile court.