Robust justice systems and expert personnel are essential for safeguarding the rights of every citizen. It is vital that these rights, including those of prisoners, are recognized and enforced with fairness, transparency and consistency.

“As I stand before you, I reflect on our journey. We started as a facility serving one province but have now grown into a national training academy for the entire country,” said Lieutenant-General Longar Wol Dhol, General Human Resources Director of the National Prisons Service.

Director Dhol's remarks followed the handover of the newly renovated training facility of the South Sudan National Prison Service by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), marking a significant milestone in enhancing the country's justice system.

“Justice relies on well-supported participants in the legal chain—police, lawyers, judges, and prison staff—all play crucial roles. A true measure of a country's commitment to justice lies in its treatment of prisoners,” stated Anees Ahmed, UNMISS Head of the Rule of Law Advisory Section.

By developing key linkages along the accountability process, South Sudan is primed for greater progress and lasting positive change.

“This accomplishment relates directly to the reforms the government must implement. Although these steps may appear minor, their impact is significant across the nation,” stated Minister of the Interior, Angelina Teny, during the event.

This initiative is part of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Quick Impact Projects program, which is being implemented nationwide to support the people of South Sudan in building the capacity of institutions and public services.

Focused on training current and future corrections officers, the academy’s refurbishment marked a pivotal moment in South Sudan's path toward institutional development.

"The needs are numerous. However, investing in the professional growth of personnel is not just about enhancing skills; it is also about fostering a safer and more equitable society for all. Officers will be better prepared to tackle challenges, promote rehabilitation, and implement best practices in corrections," said Njoki Kinyanjui, UNMISS Head of the Juba Field Office, as she concluded the occasion.