As South Sudan prepares for its first democratic elections as a sovereign state, a grassroots movement is emerging where people across the country are demanding the right to participate in the process, particularly among those who have traditionally been marginalized.

This movement is evidence in the heart of Ibba, Western Equatoria, where people are uniting in a call for inclusivity, particularly in the making of a permanent constitution ahead of elections.

A grassroots engagement event, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in collaboration with the Network of Civil Society Organizations, provided a platform for community leaders to strengthen understanding of, and participation in, political, electoral and governance processes.

Tito Manga Mambu, the head of the association for those living with disabilities in Ibba, articulated a compelling message for recognition and representation.

“Disabled people have valuable insights. Many of us are elders with experiences that can strengthen governance,” he declared, voicing the hopes of many who believe they can contribute to national dialogues.

Esther Joseph, the secretary of the women’s association, joined Tito in emphasized the necessity of women’s voices resonating from grassroots levels to the national stage.

“Women are the bedrocks of society given their role, which starts within their families and extends to the political domain, where they can share perspectives that allow them to shape a fair and equitable charter. We demand not only inclusion; we demand leadership in this process,” she underlined.

This grassroots engagement is part of the broader “Peace Begins with Dialogue,” campaign led by UNMISS, which aims to foster inclusive participation among traditional chiefs, youth and women leaders, local authorities, and influential individuals.

As this campaign expands throughout South Sudan, the message from Ibba was clear: the path to enduring peace and effective governance begins with open and robust dialogue that champions the rights of all citizens, ensuring that all voices are heard.

Concluding the event, participants renewed their will to stand united—ready to advocate for change, erase inequality, and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.