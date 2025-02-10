Lakes State is home to many vulnerable groups facing significant challenges.
Thousands of people from Panyijar County in neighbouring Unity have fled across the border into Lakes State after losing their homes and livelihoods during severe flooding. Additionally, refugees from Sudan continue to flow into the area, seeking safety from the ongoing war. Their presence is adding pressure to an already strained humanitarian situation within the State itself, where many communities are also displaced due to persistent intercommunal violence.
Women, children, and those with disabilities are disproportionately affected and urgently require targeted support to ensure their protection and facilitate reintegration into their communities.
To address these pressing needs, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) Protection, Transition, and Reintegration unit, in partnership with the Lakes State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, held a workshop to progress the implementation of the Lakes Return and Reintegration Action Plan.
A key outcome was the formalization of a State Task Force on Solutions, which aligns with the Revitalized Peace Agreement to achieve durable solutions for displacement.
“This workshop is an important step in addressing the key challenges, particularly those related to data collection and sharing. Accurate data is decisive for prioritizing projects and securing the necessary funding to support vulnerable communities,” stated Bub A.M. Wutchok, Chairperson of the State RRC.
The workshop also served as a platform to share vital aspects of the South Sudan Action Plan on Returns, Reintegration, and Recovery (2024-2028), identify actionable priorities for durable solutions, and develop a roadmap.
With 63 participants, including government officials, and representatives from civil society, women’s groups, and non-governmental organizations, the sessions stressed the importance of a collection effort to tackle the obstacles to peace, recovery and development.
"It is important for the government to lead these efforts by creating an environment for effective collaboration, ensuring communities can rebuild their lives with dignity and stability,” emphasized Christopher Murenga, UNMISS Head of Rumbek Field Office.
Through enhanced coordination, this workshop aimed to forge sustainable pathways for displaced people to contribute to long-term peace and stability in Lakes State.