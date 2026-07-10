Forty-three projects, including a regional project, to be implemented in 22 countries at a cost of USD 14 million, were approved in the latest meeting of the Executive Committee of the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol. These approvals further strengthen the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)'s distinct position in industrial transformation.

Among the approvals include projects related to phasing out Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) in 10 countries, Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phase-down plans in 9 countries, and projects on improving energy efficiency and strengthening institutions, marking the continued shift of the Protocol from ozone protection towards climate action.

HCFCs and HFCs are chemical substances used primarily in the refrigeration, air conditioning, and foam industry. HCFCs have ozone depleting potential and cause global warming. These are phased-out under the Montreal Protocol. HFCs are ozone friendly but are potent greenhouse gases. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol seeks to phase down HFCs by 80–85% globally by 2047. As an implementing agency, UNIDO assists its member-states in their compliance with the Montreal Protocol.

In Brazil, where the first stage of national HFC plan was approved, UNIDO is leading in the industrial refrigeration sector. The project encourages manufacturers to adopt climate-friendly alternative technologies, demonstrate ammonia-based systems with high temperature hydrocarbon heat pumps that recover industrial waste heat. In a clear sign of market and technology readiness, Enterprises are already going beyond the funded scope, converting entire product lines and initiating self-financed additional conversions.

In Ecuador, UNIDO secured the first sector wide plan for polyurethane foam sector to transition to low carbon alternatives, together with a pilot project for energy efficiency and HFC conversion at a leading shrimp exporter’s refrigeration facility. Around 75 similar industrial facilities offer replication potential.

Other projects include destruction of HFC-23, which is a by-product of chemical production. It is one of the most cost-effective climate interventions available given the substance's global warming potential of over 14,000, meaning it traps 14,000 times more heat than CO2 over a 100-year period.

Nigeria's updated Kigali Amendment Implementation plan will reduce over 4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent through a full sectoral transition, backed by a national ban on manufacturing equipment that use HFCs, by 2030.

In Morocco, the entire fisheries cold chain will be assisted to transition to more sustainable solutions, from vessel retrofits to ammonia freezing. It also includes establishing a national refrigerant reclamation centre, co-financed by industry--strengthening a sector that is central to exports and food security.

“The true value of these projects is in the industrial transformation they trigger. Once industry is aware of the technological options and pathways, thanks to our work under the Montreal Protocol, it starts investing its own resources in the sector to remain competitive and maintain market share,” said Alois Mhlanga, Director of Climate Innovation and Montreal Protocol division, who led the UNIDO delegation to the meeting.

The Executive Committee meets twice a year in Montreal, Canada to approve projects in developing countries. UNIDO supports industry to adopt climate-friendly technologies and remain competitive.