The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Government of the Republic of Madagascar, through the Ministry of Industrialization and Private Sector Development, have signed a five-year Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) for the period 2026–2030.

The agreement was signed at UNIDO Headquarters in Vienna by UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller and Minister of Industrialization and Private Sector Development of Madagascar, Ny Riana Nampoina Raharimanjato, in the presence of representatives from both UNIDO and the Government of Madagascar.

The PCP is UNIDO’s innovative flagship model for accelerating sustainable economic and industrial development in a way tailored to a Member States’ unique priorities and needs. The signing marks a key milestone in UNIDO’s longstanding cooperation with Madagascar. It will accelerate the country’s journey towards becoming a competitive industrial hub in the Indian Ocean region. Building on a successful implementation of a Country Programme 2019-2023, this second phase was developed at the request of the Government of Madagascar and represents the first initiative of its kind in the country. The programme aims to diversify Madagascar’s economy, strengthen its industrial competitiveness, promote more local value addition and decent job creation - particularly for youth and women – and support the country’s transition towards a greener and more climate-resilient economy.

Under the leadership of the Government of Madagascar, the PCP will strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones, including with the private sector, to build a diversified, competitive, inclusive and sustainable industrial economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller said: “This new Programme for Country Partnership marks a new quality of cooperation between UNIDO and Madagascar. It provides a strategic framework to unlock Madagascar’s great industrial potential into concrete results, working together in key sectors such as agro-industry, entrepreneurship, green energy, skills development, and regional integration. The PCP will help create more local value and decent jobs, especially for youth and women, while strengthening Madagascar’s resilience and competitiveness in the region.”

Minister Ny Riana Nampoina Raharimanjato emphasized that the PCP represents a strategic shift, in line with the current vision for the refoundation of Madagascar: “Madagascar is moving from fragmented initiatives to an integrated, coordinated and government-led approach to industrial development. The PCP provides a unified strategic framework to align, structure and guide industrial actions, placing industrialization at the core of economic transformation through local value addition and a competitive productive sector.”

UNIDO and Madagascar will continue to work together to advance inclusive and sustainable industrial development by strengthening local value addition and regional integration.