The 16 Days of Activism against Violence against women and girls is an annual international campaign, which commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December. Under the leadership of the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women initiative (UNiTE) calls for global action to increase awareness, galvanize advocacy efforts and share knowledge and innovations to end VAWG once and for all.

The United Nations in Libya reaffirms unwavering support to Libyans in ending all forms of violence, including against women and girls. We call on national and local authorities to urgently address any form of violence against women and girls and to advance the protection of women’s rights and their empowerment in line with their international obligations.

Reports of troubling increase in online violence, including harassment, threats and sexual blackmail, particularly against activists and public figures, further underscore the need for stronger protection of women's rights including in the digital space.

The United Nations in Libya remains committed to a comprehensive approach, including prevention, protection, survivor support and accountability, to ending violence against women and girls in Libya. In this context, we acknowledge the critical role of women’s empowerment in preventing violence against women.

As we commence the 16 Days of Activism, the United Nations in Libya would like to recognize the progress achieved through collaboration between the state and United Nations entities in protecting and empowering women and girls. We will continue working with the government, local partners and civil society to ensure that every woman and girl in Libya can enjoy her full rights and live free from fear of violence.