The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) recently held handover ceremonies to officially transfer infrastructure projects to local leaders in Adjumani, Moyo, and Yumbe. These projects were implemented under UNCDF's 7-year, EU-funded Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) programme to drive recovery and growth in the post-conflict region.

In Agago District, the DINU programme constructed the Alwa Livestock Market which is enabling women to break into the traditionally male-dominated livestock trade. As described in a district report, women have typically been excluded from selling livestock in Agago. But the new market facility constructed in Omot Sub-county is providing opportunities for women like Jasinta to participate in livestock trading. For instance, Jasinta recently sold her own bull at the market for UGX 950,000, much higher than her husband used to get. She credited the market with empowering women financially and helping improve her family's income and food security. The District Veterinary Officer hopes the market will continue to draw more women into livestock farming and trading as an income boosting endeavor.

The Agago District Chairperson also endorsed the livestock market, constructed under DINU-LGEF, as part of a broader push by government to economically empower women in Northern Uganda. The Omot Sub-County Chairperson similarly welcomed the market, though noted the continued need to upgrade stalls and infrastructure at the adjoining main market. The facilities so far have increased district revenue from the market tender fees. But officials plan to develop the site further into a modern farmer market to fully leverage the economic potential.

For the Adibo Piped Water Supply System project in Yumbe District, DINU-LGEF provided UGX 1.47 billion in funding while the district contributed UGX 715 million to complete the UGX 2.18 billion project. It has benefitted over 9,100 people across 5 parishes with clean water access through components like a pump station, reservoir tank, distribution network, and 108 yard taps. Among the results so far, the project has increased water coverage in Arafa Sub-county from 49.2% to 59.2% and created 113 local construction jobs. The water system has also been connected to a new public sanitation facility in Adibo Trading Centre. But high community demand remains for expanded piped water connections in the future.

In Yumbe District, DINU also constructed the UGX 736 million Kuru Market in Kuru Town Council which contains 130 market stalls, offices, latrines, fencing, and solar power. It was co-funded by the district and other partners. The improved infrastructure has boosted vendor incomes, market revenue collection, and value for perishable goods. For instance, annual revenue from the market has already grown 12.3% in 2022/2023 over the previous year. The market's central location and proximity to the Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital is also expected to expand its customer base and traffic. But continued upgrades are still needed.

Additionally in Yumbe, UNCDF upgraded Lobe Market with storage units, sanitation facilities, a child play area, and water supply. It serves over 130 vendors including refugees from South Sudan. The improved amenities have increased economic opportunities.

The DINU programme tackled Northern Uganda's inadequate infrastructure to drive socio-economic recovery. Additional facilities were constructed across the region over 7 years. UNCDF pledged continued engagement with local governments for sustainability. The handovers marked the closure of DINU as a model for uplifting remote