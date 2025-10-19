Representatives of the United Nations in Libya, joined by Libyan ministers and officials, ambassadors, members of the public, and Special Representative of the Secretary General, Hanna Tetteh, celebrated the UN Day and opened a photography exhibition, entitled “Building Our Future Together”, at Eskandar Arts House.

The exhibition marks eighty years since the founding of the organization and highlights the UN’s partnership with the people of Libya in advancing peace, stability and sustainable development.

“This exhibition tells the stories of partnership and perseverance: teachers keeping classrooms open during power cuts, engineers restoring water systems, youth cleaning beaches, women entrepreneurs creating livelihoods, and advocates ensuring accessibility for all,” said SRSG Tetteh. She added that the exhibition invites all Libyans, international partners and UN colleagues to work side by side for a common purpose supporting the country’s progress.

The UN Day commemorates the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, marking the formal establishment of the UN. For eighty years, the UN has sought to advance the principles of peace, justice, human rights, and international cooperation. Libya was one of the first nations to be affirmed for independence through the UN system, following resolutions of the General Assembly in 1949.

“Through many initiatives across Libya, including those represented in this photo exhibition, the UN stands with Libyans: connecting, supporting and helping your ideas, knowledge and skills grow. Our measure of success will not be how many barriers we remove together, but how many opportunities we create together,” said SRSG Tetteh in her opening remarks.

The opening ceremony was followed by a round table discussion with youth, women and persons with disabilities from across the country, led by DSRSG Stephanie Koury and DSRSG Ulrika Richardson, alongside representatives from UNDP, UNFPA and UNHCR.

The discussion focused on amplifying the perspectives of Libya’s next generation and highlighting their aspirations for a better future.

In her opening remarks, DSRSG/RC Richardson highlighted “Libya stands at a turning point, and Libya’s younger generation has shown that it has the courage, talent and vision to steer the country toward stability and peace”. She added it was “important to build together a Libya where every voice counts and every person contributes to lasting peace and development.”

“The future of any country is constantly being built through dialogue between generations, blending wisdom with new ideas,” added SRSG Tetteh. “To Libya’s young people, ultimately you will lead the way with your dreams, skills, expertise and courage. Your participation is not symbolic, it is essential.”

The UN entities working to support a better future in Libya are: FAO, ILO, IOM, OCHA, OHCHR, UN Habitat, UN Women, UNDP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNMAS, UNODC, UNOPS, UNSMIL, WFP and WHO.