Minister of Mines H.E Eng. Habtamu Tegegn and State Minister of Water and Energy, Dr Sultan Welle are taking part in the UK-Africa Ministerial Roadshow 2023 being held in London.

Speaking at the Ministerial Knowledge Session, H.E. Eng. Habtamu Tegegn emphasized that Ethiopia is working to put in the right infrastructure in place in all sectors of development.

In this regard, the minister mentioned the need for support from development partners in terms of technology transfer, human capital development, infrastructure development and financial support.

State Minister of Water and Energy, Dr Sultan Welle on his part noted that Ethiopia has developed a detailed Master Plan and has taken pragmatic action to further develop the country’s energy sector.

The Africa Ministerial tour takes a look at the development of decarbonization in the infrastructure, mining and energy sectors. The program covers critical elements of government policy development, drawing on best practices from across Africa and the UK with a critical look at the business ecosystem to enable decarbonization, and best practice sharing between African ministers.