His Excellency Abdullah Jassim Al Shamsi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Bissau. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries.

H.E. Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Embaló, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Guinea-Bissau.

Furthermore, H.E. Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Guinea-Bissau, and affirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors.

For his part, H.E. President Embaló conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

H.E. President Embaló commended the strong ties between his country and the UAE, and wished H.E. Al Shamsi success in performing his duties and in enhancing bilateral ties across various fields, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.