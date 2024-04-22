Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the false allegations made by the Permanent Representative of Sudan, affirming that these claims are baseless.

Her Excellency highlighted that the UAE submitted a letter to the UNSC on April 21st, through which the country stressed that the dissemination of disinformation and false narratives after a year of conflict aims to deflect responsibility and undermine international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

In this regard, the UAE stresses that it remains committed to continuing to engage with all stakeholders to support any process that aims to set Sudan on a political path to reach a lasting settlement and to achieving a national consensus for forming a civilian-led government.

The letter, sent by His Excellency Mohamed Abushahab, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, to Her Excellency Vanessa Frazier, President of the UNSC, consisted of the following:

“On instructions from my Government, I write to you in response to the allegations made by the Permanent Representative of the Sudan in the statement he delivered at the 9,611th meeting of the Security Council on 19 April 2024, under the agenda item “Reports of the Secretary-General on the Sudan and South Sudan”.

The United Arab Emirates unequivocally rejects the baseless allegations made by the Permanent Representative of the Sudan, which run counter to the longstanding brotherly relations between our two countries, and regrettably appear to be nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the conflict and the dire humanitarian situation caused by the ongoing fighting. All allegations of the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in any form of aggression or destabilization in Sudan, or its provision of any military, logistical, financial or political support to any faction in Sudan, are spurious, unfounded, and lack any credible evidence to support them.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Sudan, the United Arab Emirates has consistently expressed its firm belief that there can be no military solution to the conflict. We are therefore deeply concerned that the parties to the conflict have not heeded the repeated calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and efforts to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue, including from the Security Council in resolution 2724 (2024).

Despite the numerous appeals from regional stakeholders and the broader international community, the conflict parties have continued to prolong hostilities, inflicting untold suffering and hardship upon the Sudanese people and threatening to destabilize the entire region.

In this context, the United Arab Emirates is also profoundly concerned about the dissemination of disinformation and false narratives, which undermine any efforts aimed at fostering a constructive dialogue that would ultimately pave the way for enduring peace.

On behalf of my government, I should like to take this opportunity to reaffirm that the United Arab Emirates respects and upholds principles of international law, including pursuant to the Charter of the United Nations. The United Arab Emirates respects the sovereignty of other states and refrains from any interference in their internal affairs. The United Arab Emirates is also committed to strict compliance with the resolutions of the Security Council and to cooperation with the Council and its subsidiary bodies.

Accordingly, the United Arab Emirates remains dedicated to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Sudan. To that end, the United Arab Emirates will continue to engage with all stakeholders and support any process that aims to set Sudan on a political path to reach a lasting settlement and achieve a national consensus for forming a civilian-led government. The United Arab Emirates has actively engaged with the parties in Sudan and relevant stakeholders, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union (AU), and supported the talks in Jeddah and Manama. The UAE also participated in the "International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and neighboring countries" recently held in Paris, and joined its Declaration of Principles in order to advance the peace initiatives for Sudan, and pledged US $100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighboring countries.

The United Arab Emirates firmly believes that dialogue is the only viable way to address grievances and forge a path towards a sustainable peace in Sudan and stresses the imperative for all parties to the conflict to demonstrate genuine commitment to engage in the peace talks in good faith. All parties in Sudan must focus on constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue rather than deflecting responsibility or undermining international efforts to address the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The current situation demands that all parties involved demonstrate a genuine commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability in Sudan.

The United Arab Emirates will continue to support all genuine efforts to bring about peace and stability in Sudan and remains committed to cooperating with all stakeholders towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”