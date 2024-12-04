UN Women Ethiopia is tackling the challenges posed by VAWG by strengthening, expanding, and standardizing essential services for survivors, including supporting the establishment of shelters, one-stop centers, and hotlines in various regions of Ethiopia, in alignment with the United Nations Global Essential Services Package. To this end, UN Women launched two shelters to provide services for survivors of violence against women including Conflict Related Sexual Violence (CRSV). The shelter in kombolcha town of the Amhara region, run by UN Women’s implementing partner Association of Women in Sanctuary and Development (AWSAD), was launched on 8th August 2024 and the Axum shelter, run by Women Association of Tigray (WAT) is one of the pioneering organizations in Tigray to provide shelter services for survivors of violence against women and girls, was opened in October 10, 2024. The Launching events in both towns were undertaken in the presence of representatives from stakeholders, Offices of Women and Social Affairs, Justice, Health, One Stop Center, police, courts as well as community and religious leaders.

A Safe House for survivors of CRSV Launched in Kombolcha as part of a new project, "Increase access to rehabilitation and reintegration services for women and girls' survivors of Conflict Related Sexual Violence (CRSV) in Amhara Region." Supported by Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

Speaking on behalf of Ms. Cecile Mukarubuga, UN Women Ethiopia representative, Ms Helina Atlabachew, noted that the launch of the Kombolcha Shelter run by AWSAD marks a significant step in addressing the urgent needs of survivors of CRSV and women affected by conflict in the Amhara region through shelter services, creating economic opportunities, capacity building of essential service providers and community-based interventions to foster sustainable recovery and resilience for survivors.

Deputy Mayor of Kombolcha City, Mr Wondwossen Lisanework, speaking on the launching noted that the city is a corridor for movement of people including migrants and a hub of manufacturing industries with mostly female workforce that are vulnerable for GBV. Hence making the project timely and vital to address the widespread issue.

Launching of Shelter in Axum

The Women Association of Tigray (WAT) is one of the pioneering organizations in Tigray to provide shelter services for survivors of violence against women and girls (VAWG). UN Women signed partnership agreement with WAT to address conflict relates sexual violence through the provision of comprehensive shelter services. To that end, a shelter has been established in Axum as there is no such service in the western part of Tigray. On October 10, 2024, WAT launched the newly established shelter in Axum in the presence of various key stakeholders.

Ms. Abeba Hailesilassie, Executive Director of WAT opened the launching with a welcoming remark. She appreciated UN Women for taking bold steps to support the women of Tigray, especially the survivors of violence. She acknowledged the presence of all stakeholders and requested their continuous support for the success of the project. She also underlined the need for sustainability and requested UN Women to ensure continuity through mobilization of additional resources.

Ms. Addisalem Befekadu representing UN Women delivered a message confirming UN Women’s commitment to support the shelter technically and financially. She also called for all stakeholders present to join hands to support the shelter, facilitate the referral linkages and coordination. Following this, Ms. Netsanet Begashaw presented the overall project overview to participants to ensure stakeholders understand and support the project at different levels.