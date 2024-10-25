The Honorable General Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, today held a productive meeting with His Excellency William Popp, Ambassador of the United States of America to Uganda. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala. During the meeting, the Minister and Ambassador Popp discussed a range of bilateral issues, with a particular focus on cooperation in the areas of defense, peace, and security within the region. They explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration between the two countries in promoting regional stability, countering transnational threats, and strengthening democratic governance.

Honorable General Jeje Odongo expressed Uganda's deep appreciation for the United States continued support for regional peace and security initiatives. He highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in these areas and emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses both the root causes of conflict and the immediate challenges facing the region.

Ambassador Popp reaffirmed the United States commitment to supporting Uganda's efforts to promote peace and security in the region. He emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense and security matters and expressed his willingness to explore new avenues for collaboration.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Uganda and the United States and reaffirmed the two countries shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the region. It is anticipated that this meeting will further strengthen the bilateral relationship and pave the way for increased cooperation in the areas of defense, peace, and security.