The disputed land covers Kyaka I; Kazinga Town Council, Rwentuha and Migamba Sub-Counties.

Addressing residents at Rwentuha Primary School in Rwentuha Sub-County, Kyaka South, the President assured the locals that they will remain on the land and promised to relocate the planned Industrial Park and the investor who plans to establish an avocado factory to Kyaka II.

He explained that the land in Kyaka I was originally designated for an Industrial Park, which would provide a local market for products and create jobs for the residents, citing the success of industrial parks in Namanve and Mbale that have tremendously benefited surrounding communities through employment and market access.

President Museveni emphasised that it was a mistake for the people to encroach on the government land and cautioned them not to repeat such actions in the future.

He also urged the community to avoid encroaching on wetlands, swamps, and forests, warning that such practices contribute to environmental degradation and prolonged droughts.

The President further commended the people of Kyegegwa District for embracing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) message of wealth creation that aims at transforming their lives.

However, he discouraged the continued practice of free-range grazing, which hinders profitability. He advised farmers to adopt modern farming techniques like those of Richard Nyakana of Rwengaju, who, by utilising 1 acre of land efficiently, earns 250 million UGX annually. Mr. Nyakana’s model farm includes planting pasture for his cattle, which boosts milk production, as well as looking after chicken for eggs, goats, and growing food for his family on the same land.

The President also encouraged farmers to grow avocados to support the supply chain of the planned factory in Kyaka II. Additionally, he urged them to plant pasture to improve milk production and pledged to provide tractors to assist in growing animal feed, thereby phasing out free-grazing.

On the other hand, the President pledged to tarmac the Liberation Road but stressed that the focus should be on improving household incomes. He assured residents that the road’s development would be an added benefit to their ongoing progress.

President Museveni also contributed Shs50 million to support the District Leaders’ SACCO and pledged to engage Dr. Florence Muranga in expanding the market and adding value to the bananas in Kyegegwa.

Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi, the Member of Parliament for Kyaka South, expressed relief at the resolution of the long-standing land wrangle.

He thanked the President for his intervention and noted that he was optimistic that the issue has been permanently settled.

The Kyegegwa District LCV Chairperson, Mr. John Kisoke Byamukama informed President Museveni that over 130,000 people live on the contested land, having resided there for decades.

He argued that it would be unjust to evict them, noting that the land also hosts schools, health centres, and churches.

The event was attended by Members of Parliament, Resident District Commissioners, religious leaders, among others.