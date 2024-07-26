Day 2 of the ongoing Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs), cluster meetings for Single Customs Territory and the Technical Officials’ Meeting of the Immigration, Tourism, Trade, Labour, and Services (ITTLS) Cluster at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Kigali, marked a pivotal moment in implementation of the directives from the 14th NCIPs Heads of State Summit.

The ITTLS Recommendations focused on expediting the implementation of directives from the East African Community (EAC) to accelerate regional development. A follow-up meeting scheduled for September 2024 will finalize updates before the 15th Summit. Partner States will reconstitute their ITTLS Cluster focal points, coordinated by Rwanda, by September 2024. Additionally, tourism collaboration efforts are to be enhanced through upcoming reviews and activations of key platforms.

Under the Single Customs Territory (SCT) Framework, significant progress was highlighted. The transit module is ready for deployment, pending final integration efforts. Uganda and Rwanda have commenced electronic exchange of Certificates of Origin, with Kenya nearing completion. Customs scanner image sharing between Kenya and Uganda is operational, with other Partner States working towards this capability. The development of the EAC Bond Scheme is on track, with pilot operations expected by August 2024. Uganda Customs agents now access the Kenya Revenue Authority’s system, and Rwanda’s agents will soon receive training and access.

Speaking from Kigali, Uganda head of delegation Amb. Richard Kabonero who is also the national coordinator for the Northern Corridor Integrated Project expressed satisfaction with Partner States’ Progress Reports, and with Uganda’s own progress. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is leading these transformative regional initiatives, ensuring effective implementation of the Northern Corridor Integration Projects. Our strategic leadership and collaborative efforts are crucial in enhancing regional connectivity, economic growth, and shared prosperity,” he said, “Uganda remains dedicated to fostering a unified and prosperous region and look forward to continued progress and collaboration with our Partner States”. END