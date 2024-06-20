The Minister for migration and asylum policy of Sweden, Ms. Maria Malmer Stenergardmet with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs/ International Affairs Hon. Oryem Henry Okello at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both Ministers to engage in constructive dialogue regarding the humanitarian challenges faced by refugees in Uganda. The discussions focused on aligning policies, sharing best practices, and promoting cooperation for both countries.

During the meeting, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to upholding international obligations, protecting the rights of refugees and providing them with a safe and dignified resettlement experience.

The two also emphasized the importance of increase of civil society participation to address the ongoing refugee crisis and work towards sustainable solutions.

The Ministers commited to regular communication and cooperation and to strengthen their partnership and advance the shared goals of promoting refugee protection.