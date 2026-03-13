The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), in collaboration with AU‑IBAR’s Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems (RAFFS) Project, has taken a major step towards operationalizing Uganda’s Feed and Fodder Data Ecosystem. This follows a high-level technical workshop and ministerial briefing held in Kampala from 9–11 March 2026, designed to move the system from design and documentation into real-time deployment within government platforms.

A key highlight of the mission was the engagement with the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Hon. Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama. The Minister fully endorsed the national feed and fodder dashboard and expressed strong interest in its rapid deployment as a core decision-support tool for the sector. He supported its integration within the National Food and Agricultural Statistics System (NFASS) and the National Integrated Food and Agricultural Management Information System (NIFAMIS), confirming government commitment to treat the ecosystem as a long-term national asset. Building on this political support, technical teams from MAAIF and partners agreed on an ambitious go‑live date of 15 April 2026 for the first operational version of the dashboard, signalling strong ownership and readiness to use the tool for policy, planning and market development.

Over the three days, the “Operationalization and Institutionalization of the Uganda Feed and Fodder Data Ecosystem” workshop brought together MAAIF, Uganda Bureau of Statictics (UBOS), National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO), district representatives and value-chain actors to work directly within NFASS and related systems. Participants advanced the mapping of Uganda’s validated feed and fodder indicators to the NFASS data architecture and metadata structures, ensuring that priority indicators are properly embedded in the national platform.

The team also made substantial progress in configuring backend data pipelines and ingestion workflows so that feed and fodder datasets can be systematically collected, validated, processed and stored in NFASS/NIFAMIS. A functional prototype of the Feed and Fodder Dashboard was demonstrated, showcasing feed balance, trends and key analytics at both national and sub‑national levels, giving stakeholders a clear view of how the system will support decision-making.

A distinctive feature of the emerging ecosystem is its strong focus on practical use cases. During the ministerial briefing, the team presented an ecosystem milestones package that included validated indicators, the institutional framework, a prototype dashboard demonstration and a draft 6–12‑month rollout roadmap. The dashboard is built around national and sub‑national modules, together with an indicator management module, and is linked to a compendium of use cases that translates analytical insights, such as feed deficits or surpluses, into concrete, time-bound actions with clearly assigned responsibilities. One example discussed with the Minister focused on identifying opportunities for market and regional trade expansion in feed and fodder, illustrating how data signals can trigger targeted interventions by government, private sector and other actors.

The Minister welcomed the progress and endorsed the overall direction of work, while giving clear guidance to ensure that the platform delivers tangible benefits on the ground. He stressed the importance of integrating genetic efficiency of animals and seeds into the framework, so that production systems are built on efficient biological resources. He also highlighted the need to classify feeds by species and production objectives, such as dairy, beef, layers or fish, so that farmers receive precise nutritional advice and avoid costly, ineffective feeding practices. A major emphasis was placed on repackaging complex analytics into simple, accessible formats for farmers, using tools such as mobile applications, SMS and simplified advisory products, to enable them to understand, test and adopt recommendations and see concrete results. The Minister underlined that the long-term sustainability of the platform will depend on its practical usefulness to farmers and on strong private sector engagement in driving investment, innovation and market development in the feed industry.

In response, the technical team confirmed that the national feed balance already incorporates parameters such as crude protein, metabolizable energy and dry matter, providing a solid basis for species- and purpose-specific guidance. The consultants and AU‑IBAR team reaffirmed their commitment to further integrate genetic resource considerations and to prioritize user‑friendly packaging of insights for farmers, extension workers and investors. AU‑IBAR reiterated that a key ambition of the RAFFS Project is to support Member States to move from isolated, project-based data activities to fully institutionalized, nationally owned data and analytics ecosystems, and confirmed its continued support to Uganda’s animal resources sector.

A central pillar of the Kampala discussions was the integration of the Feed and Fodder Data Ecosystem into Uganda’s NIFAMIS platform, developed by Sybyl Limited for MAAIF. NIFAMIS already automates several regulatory and market functions, including phytosanitary services, agrochemicals, seeds and permits, while providing market information and tracking agricultural goods along value chains. By housing the feed and fodder datasets and dashboard within NIFAMIS/NFASS, Uganda will secure government ownership and continuity of the system beyond project cycles, allow both public and restricted access to standardized reports and analytics in different formats, and embed feed and fodder analytics directly into routine planning, early warning and investment decision-making processes.

Looking ahead, the next phase of work will focus on finalizing and validating the indicator list, dataset inventory, governance summary and the 6–12‑month roadmap for scale‑up. The technical teams will complete configuration of data ingestion and validation workflows within NFASS/NIFAMIS, refine institutional business processes among data custodians and further enrich the dashboard’s use case compendium with farmer‑oriented and private‑sector‑relevant scenarios that respond to the Minister’s guidance. In parallel, they will develop accessible knowledge products and communication channels to translate analytics into clear advisory messages for farmers, extension workers and investors, ensuring that insights from the system are widely understood and applied. With strong political backing, an agreed implementation timeline and a committed technical team, Uganda is now firmly on course to fully institutionalize its Feed and Fodder Data Ecosystem as a strategic national asset for resilient, evidence‑based agricultural transformation.