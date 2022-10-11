Africa’s leading creator and producer of children’s educational media, Ubongo (www.Ubongo.org), is delighted to announce the launch of Ubongo Girl Champion campaign toolkit as a resource to inspire action for the Girl Child. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to amplify African girls’ voices and experiences in a fun and educational way.

“We believe that girls’ voices should always be amplified no matter the day. Today simply marks the start of a journey to empower the general public to become advocates for the girl child. Through the campaign toolkit, we are leading a movement to celebrate girls in all of their glory and invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential,” said Ubongo’s Outreach and Communications Manager, Tamala Maerere-Kateka.

The Ubongo Girl Champion campaign toolkit invites the public to partake in hosting screenings of Ubongo’s girl-power episodes for girls and boys of ages 7 to 14. The screenings can take place in both formal and informal settings, such as, at home, at school, in girl-focused programs and at the community level. Those who take part in hosting the girl-power episodes will stand a chance to win an Ubongo Girl Champion award in recognition of the incredible work being done to celebrate and champion girls. The public is encouraged to use #UbongoGirlChampion and tag @ubongokids (https://bit.ly/3CNZkrh) when sharing posts about their screenings on social media platforms to help with the recognition process.

To support the girl-power episode screenings, Ubongo has also created a guide to help with the registration and setting up of girl-led Utu Clubs to empower girls in different communities. Utu Clubs are a fun, interactive way for kids to build knowledge and skills in STEM, do good in their community and work together to act with Utu (shared humanity).

Research shows that girls learn as much as boys from Ubongo edutainment (Borzekowski, 2017). The episodes will introduce viewers to the five remarkable girls of Ubongo Kids (Kibena, Kiduchu, Amani, Nina and Tabasamu) who navigate and overcome challenges while learning STEM and 21st century life skills.

“We are already elevating learning for over 31 million African kids, and our vision is to equip the 500 million kids in Africa with the educational foundation, critical skills, and mindsets to change their lives and the world,” added Mrs. Kateka.

To access the Ubongo Girl Champion campaign toolkit and Utu Club guide, visit www.UbongoKids.com

About Ubongo:

Ubongo is Africa's leading producer of kids' edutainment. As a non-profit social enterprise they create fun, localised and multi-platform educational content that helps kids learn, and leverage their learning to change their lives. Ubongo reaches over 31 million families across Africa through accessible technologies like TV, radio and mobile phones. Learn more about Ubongo at www.Ubongo.org