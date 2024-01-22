Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


Two aircraft of the Qatari Armed Forces carrying 89 tons of assistance arrived in El Arish City of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The assistance includes food items provided by Qatar Charity to be further transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of the aircraft to 68 with the total quantity of 2,063 tons of aid.

The provision of these aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.