The Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on Monday, March 23, 2026, received a high-level delegation from the Republic of Türkiye at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia for the purpose of establishing their embassy in Liberia.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Minister Nyanti underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and deepening economic cooperation between the two nations.

Referencing two different meetings which she held with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2025, Minister Beysolow Nyanti underscored President Erdogan’s commitment to ensuring his support to the revitalization of Roberts International Airport (RIA). Thanking the Turkish delegation for the upcoming Turkish Airlines flights, she stressed that President Erdogan also requested his government to look closely in supporting the efficient operations of the RIA.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Mustafa Kemel Basa, Deputy Director General for Administrative and Financial Issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, expressed appreciation for the warm reception. He emphasized Türkiye’s interest in creating favorable conditions for Turkish businesses to operate and invest in Liberia. He stressed that usually the Turkish government would first open an embassy and subsequently work on commercial interests such as Turkish Airlines. He indicated however that due to the prioritization of President Erdogan following said meetings with Minister Beysolow Nyanti, the government has accelerated action to ensure that the establishment of the embassy and the commencement of Turkish Airlines move forward simultaneously.

Mr. Basa requested land for the Turkish embassy on the basis of diplomatic reciprocity, something the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will look into immediately. The delegation will be meeting security officials and the Executive Mansion to ensure that their needs for opening the embassy are addressed across the various sectors of government.

Minister Beysolow Nyanti encouraged the Turkish delegation to explore investment opportunities within the Mano River Union Basin, looking at Liberia not only as a market of only its population, but seeing Liberia as a hub of connectivity highlighting its potential for cross-border trade. She described this economic diplomacy push as an initiative that would be a mutually beneficial opportunity that would yield positive outcomes for both Liberia and Türkiye.

Mr. Basa also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Liberia’s human capacity development through scholarship opportunities for Liberian students. Addressing Liberia’s need for opening an embassy in Ankara, Mr. Basa requested that Liberia look into its embassy in Ankara and a Consulate in Istanbul. Given the request already put forth by Liberia for the opening of the embassy, Mr. Basa invited Minister Beysolow Nyanti to visit Ankara for the next steps.