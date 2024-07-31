Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs have signed a memorandum of understanding for development cooperation.

The signing ceremony, held at the Foreign Ministry Building in the capital, Tripoli, was attended by Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister, Mohamed Zeidan; Turkish Ambassador to Tripoli, Güven Begeç; TİKA’s President Serkan Kayalar and TİKA’s Coordinator in Tripoli, Ali Süha Bacanakgil.

The memorandum of understanding, which establishes a legal framework for TİKA’s activities in Libya, was signed by Ashraf Al-Taeb, Director of the International Cooperation Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Libya, and TİKA’s President Serkan Kayalar from Türkiye.

Following the signing ceremony, Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Zeidan expressed his honor at the visit of TİKA officials to Libya.

Noting that the memorandum of understanding was signed in accordance with Prime Ministerial Decree No. 424, which establishes the legal framework for the operations of official international agencies and organizations in Libya, Zeidan said, “This important step was taken to strengthen the joint cooperation between our two countries. This memorandum of understanding enables TİKA to commence its work and present projects in Libya.”

After the signing ceremony, TİKA’s President Kayalar stated that TİKA has been implementing projects for the Libyan people since the early 2010s.

Expressing their desire to increase TİKA projects in Libya, Kayalar said, “This agreement is very important, especially in terms of TİKA gaining legal recognition here and establishing a legal basis for our work. With this development cooperation agreement, we have solidified the legal foundation for our activities in Libya.”

TİKA to restore Turgut Reis Complex in Tripoli’s Old City

During the ceremony, a protocol was signed between TİKA’s President Serkan Kayalar and Mahmoud Al-Hashimi En-Neas, Director of the Tripoli Old City Administration, for TİKA to restore the Turgut Reis Complex.

Kayalar stated that TİKA will undertake the restoration of the Turgut Reis Complex, a symbolic site linking the two countries, following the instructions of Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

“Unfortunately, this tomb has suffered various damages in recent years. Today, we signed an important agreement with the Libyan state for the restoration of this tomb,” Kayalar said, noting that TİKA will commence the restoration of the Turgut Reis Complex under the terms of the agreement.