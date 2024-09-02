In cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Islamic Help Türkiye, a Turkish volunteer medical team offered free ENT and general surgery services at Jazeera University Hospital and Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in the capital, Mogadishu.

During the 10-day health camp, the volunteer medical team from Türkiye provided extensive medical support to those in need in the region.

A total of 267 patients were examined, and 87 successful surgical operations were performed. The team addressed serious cases, such as parotid tumors and laryngeal cancer, which could not be treated locally in Somalia, using the facilities of Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital. As a result, the patients were able to regain their health. Additionally, both theoretical and practical training were provided to local health workers and medical students throughout the camp.

The event, organized in cooperation with TİKA and Islamic Help Türkiye, aims to strengthen health infrastructure in Mogadishu and enhance public health. Professional medical teams have improved the quality of life for many people by delivering high standards of care in both examinations and surgical procedures.