Today, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, held a meeting with His Excellency Mehmet Fatih Ak, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Uganda. The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala, served as a pivotal platform for fostering diplomatic relations and advancing mutual interests between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Türkiye. During the meeting, Ambassador Mehmet Fatih Ak extended heartfelt congratulations to Uganda for the successful hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) Summits. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity afforded to the Turkish Vice President to deliver a crucial address on the situation in Gaza during the opening session of the Summit. Ambassador Ak commended Uganda’s esteemed global standing, acknowledging the positive public perception resulting from the successful execution of these significant gatherings. Highlighting Türkiye’s enduring strategic relationship with the African Union since 2005, Ambassador Mehmet Fatih Ak emphasized the significance of Türkiye-Africa Summits as instrumental fora for fostering dialogue and collaboration. He announced that the next Türkiye-Africa summit is scheduled for 2026, with interim Joint Review Ministerial Meetings facilitating continuous engagement between Summits. In this regard, Ambassador Ak proposed Uganda as a potential host for the forthcoming ministerial meetings slated for the last quarter of the year, citing Uganda’s demonstrated capacity to host such gatherings effectively. In response, Permanent Secretary Bagiire expressed profound appreciation for Türkiye’s steadfast support and reiterated Uganda’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Both parties concurred on the importance of revitalizing the Joint Permanent Commission, with Uganda poised to assume the role of the next host. This concerted effort aims to bolster bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Türkiye. For more information, please contact: Margaret Awino Kafeero Head of Public Diplomacy margaret.kafeero@mofa.go.ug , 0787639414 The meeting concluded on a positive note, with mutual assurances of continued collaboration and friendship between the two nations.

