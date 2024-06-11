Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) (www.TrendMicro.com/), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Report, which revealed that it has blocked more than 161 billion threats, marking a significant 10% annual rise comparing to the previous year’s global figures and issued a warning, highlighting that attackers are employing increasingly sophisticated techniques to target a smaller number of victims, potentially leading to higher financial gains.

Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2023 titled “Calibrating Expansion, (https://apo-opa.co/3XlvPaO)” serves as a compelling reminder that enterprises must maintain a proactive approach in managing risks across the entire attack surface in today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Additionally, the report revealed a 349% year-over-year surge in email malware detection worldwide. In contrast, detections of malicious and phishing URLs decreased by 27% year-over-year. Cloud app access posed the greatest risk, with Trend's Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) recording nearly 83 billion access attempts.

In Morocco, Trend Micro effectively blocked and detected over 52 million threats. This includes the prevention of over 40 million email threats and over 1.6 million malicious URL victim attacks. Additionally, Trend Micro identified and stopped more than 3.7 million malware attacks, showcasing its expertise in safeguarding digital assets in the country.

"In the realm of cybersecurity, a breach isn't always a catastrophe in itself; rather, it's often our response that can escalate it into a major challenge or crisis”, said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Africa&Venture Markets, Trend Micro. “At Trend Micro we understand this critical distinction. We help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats by adopting the latest solutions, including the seamless integration of AI. Our proactive approach allows us to anticipate and address potential breaches before they escalate. Our annual report stands as a testament to this commitment, showcasing how we navigate and mitigate breaches, turning potential crisis into opportunities for resilience and growth”.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing cybersecurity awareness, Trend Micro will participate in GITEX Africa, taking place from May 29th to 31st in Morocco. This engagement underscores Trend Micro's dedication to fostering a more secure digital environment by sharing insights, showcasing innovations, and collaborating with industry leaders and stakeholders at one of Africa's premier technology events.

