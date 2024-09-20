Even as South Sudan extends its ongoing transitional period by 24 months to February 2027, violence against women and children continues.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), therefore, recently partnered with Eastern Equatoria state’s Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare to empower some 50 students at the Torit Health Science Institute to stand up for the rights of women and children.

“It’s vital for us to know what to do when we come across survivors in our community, especially when it comes to reporting crimes against women, girls or boys to the appropriate authorities,” said Taban Elia Alias, Guild President at the Institute.

Topics covered during the interactive session were diverse. Students learned about the six grave violations of child rights during conflict. These consist of the recruitment and use of children, killing and maiming, sexual violence, attacks on schools and hospitals, abductions, and the denial of humanitarian access to children in need.

Importantly, the young participants could gain more understanding about the dangers of sexual exploitation and abuse as well as different forms of violence against women and girls.

“I think a crucial takeaway for us, among other things, is that any interaction of a sexual nature must never be transactional; especially when it comes to humanitarian aid,” added Mr. Alias. “It was also edifying to gain a clear understanding of the UNMISS mandate, especially what Blue Helmets do to protect civilians,” he added.

What will participating students use these sessions for? The answer is heartening—this will form part of their preparations for a rule of law club at the Institute!

Mikelina Emilio, a Gender Affairs Officer with the UN Peacekeeping mission was happy with the outcomes of this intervention and the engagement by students.

“We are incredibly pleased to see young people be so involved in helping build a better, safer future for their entire community and I encourage all of you to trickle down what you have gained from this interaction to your peers,” she stated.

For their part, the state ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has established a center at Torit State Hospital offering protection services to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, including legal and health services as well as psychosocial support.