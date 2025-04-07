Combining a professional qualification as a software engineer dedicated to digital transformation, with a passion for improving Senegal’s medical ecosystem, has finally led to recognition for visionary Senegalese entrepreneur Henri Ousmane Gueye on the global stage.

After entering the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition on two previous occasions without success, 2024 proved to be Henri’s year. He was named the grand prize winner of the just ended edition of the competition for the stellar work his company, Eyone (https://Eyone.net/) is doing in ensuring that doctors and patients at Senegal’s healthcare facilities have access to comprehensive digital medical records.

Perseverance and Dedication Lead to Success

It would have been easy for Henri to give up the first time he didn’t make the cut, but his belief in his company, coupled with a deep-rooted understanding of the need for its life-changing healthcare services, pushed him to persevere.

Driven by personal motivation – the loss of a family member in 2017 – Henri focused on using his digital and technology knowledge to ensure that reliable, electronic patient medical records are available at clinics and hospitals throughout Senegal. Less than a decade later, Eyone (which means "Let's go together") services more than 500 healthcare facilities, giving communities access to approximately 30 specializations.

In line with Eyone’s vision to make medical data accessible to all healthcare professionals, its interconnected solution has enabled Senegal’s doctors and medical administrators to send their invoices remotely, manage their appointments online and offer innovative services to their patients. The security and privacy of patients’ personal and medical data are ensured, and their records are instantly accessible.

Overcoming Hurdles to Solve Africa’s Challenges

In a country like Senegal, which faces constraints (https://apo-opa.co/422fkm0) such as shortages of medical personnel, rural communities far from healthcare facilities and a traditional reliance on manual processes, Eyone is improving healthcare quality, streamlining administrative processes and saving lives. Added to this were the initial challenges of establishing a successful startup in Africa, including funding constraints, technological barriers and the daunting task of convincing institutions to embrace digital transformation.

With this in mind, it’s clear why Henri Ousmane Gueye became the deserving winner of the sixth annual Africa’s Business Heroes Prize competition.

A Commitment to Delivering Life-Altering Solutions

When Henri stepped onto the stage at the ABH Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda to pitch his entry to a live audience and the judging panel, he was up against nine other finalists from across the continent, vying for a share of the US$1.5 million prize. His journey had started months before alongside nearly 20,000 applicants, all dedicated to finding solutions to Africa’s challenges.

Reflecting the competition theme of “AI – African Innovation, Insight and Impact,” Henri’s story captivated the audience and the judges and, more importantly, demonstrated how Eyone is transforming Senegal’s healthcare landscape through digitization.

Commenting on winning the competition, Henri highlighted not only the hard work that has gone into creating a company that meets specific healthcare challenges, but also how proud he is of Eyone and his team, saying: “It’s a significant milestone for us and it serves as an encouragement for us to keep working towards solving the problem our innovation addresses. It motivates us to continue tackling the big challenges our country faces.”

ABH: Recognizing the Heroes Transforming Communities

This commitment to finding solutions to pressing issues set Henri apart in this year’s competition. Undeterred by his previous failures to advance through the competition, he adapted his approach, refined his business model and presented a technological innovation that is not only changing lives in Senegal but also has the potential for expansion across Africa.

Henri’s determination, perseverance and commitment to the African continent all contributed to his eventual success in the ABH Prize competition, an initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation's flagship philanthropic program in Africa to support entrepreneurs. ABH’s mission is to showcase and grow local talent who are creating positive impact in their communities and beyond and inspire a movement of African entrepreneurship. Over a ten-year period to 2030, the program will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs and provide grant funding, training programs and support for the broader African entrepreneurial ecosystem. Henri Ousmane Gueye has proudly joined the ranks of these African changemakers.

2025 ABH Applications Are Now Open

African entrepreneurs who want to enter the 2025 edition of the competition and stand a chance to win a share of US$1.5 million can do so at https://apo-opa.co/3YbiLVl.