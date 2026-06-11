The Zambia Finals of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign University Students and the 19th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held on June 10, 2026, in Lusaka. Counsellor Wang Li of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia attended the event and delivered a speech. Approximately 210 people, including finalists from the preliminary rounds across Zambia, teachers and students from local universities and secondary schools, and representatives from the Chinese Medical Team, Chinese institutes and the local Chinese community were present.

The audience watched a video address delivered by H.E. Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of China, to the 2026 Event to Celebrate the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. Minister Wang Yi elaborated on the four propositions of China on promoting dialogue among civilizations, namely championing mutual respect and promoting harmonious coexistence of civilizations, championing putting the people first and cementing the foundation of exchanges among civilizations, championing both heritage and innovation to drive the progress of civilization, and championing exchanges and mutual learning and improving mechanisms for dialogue among civilizations.

Counsellor Wang Li said that it was most relevant for the Competition to fall on the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. The Chinese language, which carries over five millennia of Chinese civilization, has now become a key global lingua franca. It serves as a bridge connecting antiquity with modernity, tradition and innovation, as well as China to the wider world. China stands as an all-weather friend and a strong partner in Zambia’s economic and social development. It is hoped that young people in Zambia would dedicate themselves to the cause of China-Zambia friendship and cooperation, fall in love with the Chinese language, gain a deeper understanding of China and can, therefore, better seize the opportunities brought by China-Zambia cooperation.

The 18 contestants staged impressive performances in diverse forms, including speeches, singing, martial arts and dancing. After fierce competition, Ms. Margret Banda from UNZA and Ms. Musonda Rosemary from Kasama Girls’ Secondary School won the first prize in their respective category.