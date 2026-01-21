The World Advanced Manufacturing&Future Mobility Exhibition (WAM Morocco) has secured over 60 speakers from 20+ countries delivering 45+ hours of strategic content across three days, positioning the event as the region's most influential platform for industrial transformation.

The conference marks the first regional speaking appearance for world-class leaders including Dr. Mehdi Snène, Chief AI Officer of the United Nations (Switzerland); Alain Sanchez, Chief Information&Security Officer for EMEA at Fortinet (France); Maxime de Bonrepos, Vice President of Asset Management Renewables at ENGIE; Isaac Chetrit, Board Director of Blazie Holdings (USA); and Pavlo Stergard, Deputy Head for MENA at Bpifrance.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: " The calibre of speakers choosing WAM Morocco for their first appearance in the region reflects the extraordinary strategic importance of this moment. These are the architects of global industrial transformation, the custodians of billion-dollar portfolios, and the decision-makers shaping the future of manufacturing across continents. Their presence in Casablanca signals that Morocco has moved from potential to performance, from ambition to execution."

Dr. Mehdi Snène, the UN's top AI executive, manages the largest European neuroscience project valued at over €1 billion. Alain Sanchez leads cybersecurity for Fortinet's $65 billion enterprise, advising Fortune 500 boards on the $10 trillion digital economy. Maxime de Bonrepos leads ENGIE's green energy portfolio and architected the 1.5 GW Khazna Solar project in the UAE. Isaac Chetrit commands a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio as one of New York's most sought-after investors. Pavlo Stergard represents Bpifrance's €57.3 billion in assets under management, supporting 80,000+ companies across 1,150+ direct investments.

Additional first-time speakers include Fabrizio Lodovico, Managing Director of Vigel (Italy), with 5,500 machines installed globally; Jorge Sebastião, Co-Founder and CTO of Ecox (Portugal), advisor to Dubai government on blockchain; and Amine Sounni, Co-Founder of Terabase Energy (USA), delivering 250 projects representing $10 billion in investment.

Dr. Mehdi Snène, Chief AI Officer of the United Nations, stated: "Artificial intelligence is the foundation upon which the next generation of industrial ecosystems will be built. Morocco's strategic vision creates an exceptional environment for AI-driven manufacturing transformation. WAM Morocco represents a critical moment where policy, technology and industrial ambition converge to accelerate Africa's intelligent manufacturing revolution."

Alain Sanchez, Chief Information&Security Officer for EMEA at Fortinet, added: "As manufacturing becomes increasingly digitised, cybersecurity is fundamental to industrial competitiveness and national security. Morocco's ambition to become a regional manufacturing hub demands world-class digital infrastructure. WAM Morocco provides the ideal platform to build resilient, secure industrial ecosystems that can compete on the global stage."

The conference tackles critical priorities including data centres for future-ready industries, global capital flows, green manufacturing, AI deployment, supply chain sovereignty, and energy transition.

Organised by KAOUN International (DWTC) in partnership with MSC Pro, CDD, UM6P, Advantage Austria and Der Mittelstand. BVMW (Germany), WAM Morocco takes place in Casablanca from 20 to 22 January.

About KAOUN International and WAM Morocco:

KAOUN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is at the forefront of organizing transformative global events that foster collaboration, innovation, and industry growth. Building on a rich legacy of landmark exhibitions such as GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and AI event, KAOUN International is also responsible for the Kingdom’s most significant food industry events, including the Saudi Food Show and the thriving Saudi Food Manufacturing show.

In line with its mission to advance global industry and logistics, KAOUN International presents World Advanced Manufacturing&Future mobility Exhibition (WAM Morocco), Africa’s leading industrial and logistics expo. Organized by the team behind the renowned GITEX and GITEX AFRICA events, WAM Morocco reflects Morocco’s steadfast commitment to sustainable and inclusive industrial development. This landmark event aims to empower African nations, driving partnerships, investment, and technological advancement that will elevate the continent’s global competitiveness and realize the vision for a stronger, interconnected, and innovative industrial economy across Africa.