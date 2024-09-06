The United Arab Emirates has welcomed today's adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the modalities for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

Co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, the Conference will be held in the UAE in 2026, and aims to provide a platform for the international community to focus on accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6 and enhance efforts to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Consistent with the leadership and vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE remains committed to identifying innovative and practical solutions to address the challenges that the global water crisis poses to humanity.

The UAE looks forward to collaborating with all partners to advance sustainable global efforts towards water for current and future generations.