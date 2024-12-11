The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in collaboration with the League of Arab States, the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Addis Ababa, and UNESCO celebrated Arabic Language Day with a vibrant program highlighting the cultural significance and global influence of the Arabic language.

The event, held at the United Nations Conference Centre, commenced with remarks by the ECA Executive Secretary, Mr. Claver Gatete, who underscored the importance of multilingualism in fostering global harmony. “Arabic, with its rich history and cultural contributions, has been a bridge between civilizations. Its preservation in the digital age is essential for embracing innovation while safeguarding heritage,” he said.

Representatives from the League of Arab States, UNESCO, and the Council of Arab Ambassadors also delivered remarks, emphasizing the need to protect and promote the Arabic language. Ali Daou, from the UNESCO Liaison Office, highlighted the role of Arabic in advancing knowledge and cultural exchange.

The celebration featured presentations, including one by Muhammad Seid Abdellah of Addis Ababa University on the importance of Arabic in Ethiopian studies. Attendees enjoyed screenings of short documentaries, poetry recitations, music performances, and a showcase of traditional arts and crafts.

The day concluded with a reception offering traditional Arab culinary delights, art exhibits, and calligraphy demonstrations, fostering a deeper appreciation of Arab heritage.

This year’s theme, “Embrace Innovation, Preserve Culture, Shape the Digital Age,” resonated throughout the event, aligning with global efforts to enhance Arabic’s digital presence while honoring its legacy.