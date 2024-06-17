On 17 June 2024, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andris Pelšs, met with the new non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to Latvia, Juliana Angela Dube-Gobotswang, who has arrived in Latvia on an accreditation visit.

In a conversation with the Ambassador, Andris Pelšs emphasised Latvia’s desire to strengthen political dialogue, as well as to promote economic contacts between the entrepreneurs of both countries. The Ambassador emphasised that Latvia and Botswana are countries of a similar size and they have a common understanding of the importance of multilateralism in today’s geopolitical context.

The officials agreed to conclude a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a political consultation mechanism to maintain a regular dialogue between the Foreign Ministries in the future.

During the meeting, Andris Pelšs presented to the Ambassador the position of Latvia against Russia’s full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine.

Background Information

Juliana Angela Dube-Gobotswang is the second ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to Latvia since 17 March 2003, when diplomatic relations between the two countries were established. The Ambassador of Botswana resides in Stockholm.

Accreditation with the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs is scheduled for 17 June 2024.