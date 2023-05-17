Haim Taib, Founder and President of Mitrelli Group (www.Mitrelli.com) and Menomadin Foundation: “Africa can be the growth engine of the world because this wonderful continent is the future of humanity. Leaders in Africa and Israel can join forces for a global impact.” João Baptista Borges, Minister of Water and Energy of Angola said: “Populations' access to drinking water and basic sanitation is a fundamental human right that we need to address collectively.” Dr. Serigne Gueye Diop, Minister, and Advisor to the President of Senegal for Agriculture and Industry: “I strongly believe that only with innovation and advanced technologies we will be able to face Africa’s challenges and support food independence, not only for Africa but worldwide.” Dr. Vaflahi Meite, Director General of Economic Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Diaspora, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire said: "We hope to have more companies like Mitrelli join us to unlock the immense potential that lies within Côte d'Ivoire's National Development Plan.” Yaron Tchwella, CEO, Mitrelli Group: “We have set important targets for the next decade to address the rising population, creating new jobs and securing economic growth and social stability. Mitrelli is the bridge between the African market and the innovative solutions needed.”

The Swiss Mitrelli Group (www.Mitrelli.com), which develops and implements innovative holistic infrastructure solutions and services, celebrated 10 years of impact (#10YearsOfImpact) at an event yesterday (Tuesday) in Jerusalem.

Among the 1,000 honored guests were 500 of the group's employees including from Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Switzerland and Israel. Senior figures attending from Africa included Dr. Serigne Gueye Diop, Minister, and Advisor to the President of Senegal for Agriculture and Industry; Mr. João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water from Angola; Dr. Vaflahi Meite, Director General of Economic Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Diaspora, from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire; and ambassadors from Africa. The event was also attended by the former president of Israel Reuven Rivlin; Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion along with senior economic officials, social activists, philanthropic foundations and Israeli tech companies.

While marking 10 years of the Group’s work in Africa, the event celebrated the depth of the relationship between Israel and Africa focusing on cooperation in innovation as the driving force impacting growth in Africa, and the incredible human and economic potential of the continent's people. The evening was hosted by recognized Angolan actress, activist and digital influencer Bruna Sousa.

Addressing the attendees, Haim Taib, Founder and President of Mitrelli Group and Menomadin Foundation noted, “Mitrelli Group is the fusion of multinational leadership and teams, and an important bridge for Africa. Investment in education and local talent is what will enable the next generation to grow the local economy, create new jobs, and establish the next technology companies in Africa. In the next decade we will provide vocational and technology training to one million people on the continent. Together, with the Israeli tech ecosystem, we can develop innovative solutions to address this.”

As part of the Group’s long-term vision and commitment to the social and economic prosperity of people and communities in Africa, founder and president Haim Taib announced “The Mitrelli Impact Prize”, a $100,000 annual grant awarded to an individual or team that introduce innovative initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities in tech, health and education in Africa.”

Since 2013, the Mitrelli Group has been committed to Africa and its people, with 2,500 employees, of which more than 80% are in Africa, manage mega-projects in Angola, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique and beyond. Already today, close to half a million people enjoy access to potable water and are connected to electricity, and hundreds of thousands have access to healthcare, as well as education and training projects as part of Mitrelli Group’s impact in the region.

João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water of Angola said: “Populations' access to drinking water and basic sanitation is a fundamental human right. Thus, there must be an equitable and rational management of this important natural resource, among the different users, in a perspective of justice, intergenerational balance, and international harmony. Likewise, the path to development and well-being for Angola and its populations is based on programs linked to energy resources and power transmission networks.”

Dr. Serigne Gueye Diop, Minister, and Advisor to the President of Senegal for Agriculture and Industry said: “Israeli innovation in agri-tech and food-tech have an important role in addressing the world’s needs. We need to develop new technologies that improve food processing, preservation, and distribution. I am confident that, with the support of our president and government, and together with Mitrelli Group and Israeli innovative technology, we can overcome the challenges that we face and build a world where everyone has access to food, education, and innovation.”

Dr. Vaflahi Meite, Director General of Economic Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Diaspora, Republic of Cote d'Ivoire said: "We hope to have more companies like Mitrelli join us in playing a vital role in fostering sustainable development, job creation, and economic growth in the region. By leveraging their expertise and resources, together we can unlock the immense potential that lies within Côte d'Ivoire's National Development Plan. We invite Israeli businessmen and companies to seize this opportunity and contribute to the prosperity of Côte d'Ivoire.

Yaron Tchwella, CEO, Mitrelli Group: “In just a few decades, Africa will be home to over 50% of the world’s young population under the age of 15, which requires attention now. We have set aggressive goals for the next decade with the overarching theme to establish Mitrelli as the bridge between the African market and the innovative solutions that can drive forward food security, education, healthcare, energy, technology, housing and employment to foster economic growth and social stability across Africa.”

Next month, Mitrelli Group will be participating at the upcoming AFRICA CEO FORUM, June 5-6 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where it has been selected as one of the finalists for the "Local Impact Champion" award, recognizing for-profit companies that have made a significant positive impact on local communities and economies. And on June 20, they will take part in the Africa Business Day in Baden, Switzerland, the Annual Platform for Business between Switzerland and Africa.

About Mitrelli:

The Mitrelli Group (www.Mitrelli.com) is a Swiss international and multicultural group with around 2,500 employees. The Group is committed to the universal values of mutual respect, solidarity and excellence. The Group has implemented dozens of projects, leading innovation in education, health, food security, technology, water and energy, and is committed to a meaningful and sustainable impact on the lives of individuals, families, communities and countries.

For the past 10 years, Mitrelli has been committed to establishing national, economic and social projects in African countries, to benefit local populations, improving their quality of life. Over the years, the Group has developed and delivered innovative, sustainable solutions for millions of citizens, in line with the SDGs, and has impacted the lives of millions of citizens on the continent.