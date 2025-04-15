RS South Africa (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com), a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, committed to empowering industrial customers and suppliers involved in designing, building, or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities, has launched the new RS Export Mobile App (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com).

Download document: https://apo-opa.co/3XZeDaI

Whatever your industry, managing operations on-the-go has just become easier. In the fast-paced world of global commerce, time is indeed money. The RS Export app makes finding the correct solution to your problem quicker and easier.

Unleash the power at your fingertips with instant access to a catalogue of over 800 000 electronic, electrical, mechanical, and PPE products, all available with real-time stock and price – right from your mobile device’s homepage.

The app is for existing and new RS customers that export goods from South Africa and the UK to the Sub-Saharan African region. Its features have been designed with their specific requirements in mind and it is supported by the experienced RS export support team, which ensures that all paperwork complies with local and international regulations.

The app provides real-time information, allowing customers to stay informed about up-to-the-minute stock availability and price information. Explore the different product categories in the catalogue when searching for inspiration. If you know what you are after, use keywords or manufacturer part numbers. Compare products with detailed technical descriptions, and access manufacturers’ data sheets, 3D images, and schematics.

The checkout process is streamlined, showing the total order price, including delivery costs based on destination and product dimensions. You can connect your existing online account for preferential rates, or new users can quickly register through the app. Transactions are simple, with the option to use an RS account or multiple card types for hassle-free payments.

Download the RS Export app today from Google Play and empower your business with distribution excellence from the RS. For more information about the mobile app, visit their website (https://apo-opa.co/42yhGZ2) and follow them on LinkedIn (apo-opa.co/3Y09Iq9) for regular updates.

PR contact details:

PR Contact Person - RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

Communications&Content Specialist

RS South Africa

Princess.Tlou@rsgroup.com

+27 11 691 9366

Media Contact Person – NGAGE Agency:

Thobile Ndlovu

PR Account Executive

thobile@ngage.co.za

+27 11 867 7763

Further information is available via these links:

RS South Africa (https://ZA.RS-Online.com)

RS Africa Exports (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com)

DesignSpark (apo-opa.co/43URRVk)

RS Group plc (www.RSGroup.com)

About RS:

RS Group plc is a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers. We help 1.1 million customers across the world satisfy their maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and associated electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, enhancing customer experience, delivering operational excellence and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

Through our great people and increased use of technology, we provide industrial MRO solutions that seamlessly combine services, products and digital – essential for the successful running of our customers’ businesses. Operating sustainably through efficient, physical processes and digital infrastructure, how we support our customers forms part of our ongoing purpose to make amazing happen for a better world.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit: www.RSOnline.co.za