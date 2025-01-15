RS South Africa (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com/), a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, committed to empowering industrial customers and suppliers involved in designing, building, or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities, has launched the new RS Export Mobile App (https://apo-opa.co/4aeAy2B).

Whatever your industry, managing operations on-the-go has just become easier. In the fast-paced world of global commerce, time is indeed money. The RS Export app makes finding the correct solution to your problem quicker and easier.

Unleash the power at your fingertips with instant access to a catalogue of over 800 000 electronic, electrical, mechanical, and PPE products, all available with real-time stock and price – right from your mobile device’s homepage.

The app is for existing and new RS customers that export goods from South Africa and the UK to the Sub-Saharan African region. Its features have been designed with their specific requirements in mind and it is supported by the experienced RS export support team, which ensures that all paperwork complies with local and international regulations.

The app provides real-time information, allowing customers to stay informed about up-to-the-minute stock availability and price information. Explore the different product categories in the catalogue when searching for inspiration. If you know what you are after, use keywords or manufacturer part numbers. Compare products with detailed technical descriptions, and access manufacturers’ data sheets, 3D images, and schematics.

The checkout process is streamlined, showing the total order price, including delivery costs based on destination and product dimensions. You can connect your existing online account for preferential rates, or new users can quickly register through the app. Transactions are simple, with the option to use an RS account or multiple card types for hassle-free payments.

Download the RS Export app today from Google Play and empower your business with distribution excellence from the RS. For more information about the mobile app, visit their website (https://apo-opa.co/4aeAy2B) and follow them on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4ah0TNj) for regular updates.

About RS:

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it’s our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit: www.RSOnline.co.za