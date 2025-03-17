"The staff team would like to express its gratitude to the Kenyan authorities for their engagement and hospitality during this mission. The team met with H.E. President Ruto, Cabinet Secretary Mbadi Ng’ongo, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Thugge, and their teams, as well as representatives from various government agencies, and other key stakeholders.”

“The mission team engaged with the Kenyan authorities on recent developments and the macroeconomic outlook. The Kenyan authorities and IMF staff have reached an understanding that the ninth review under the current Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility programs will not proceed. The IMF has received a formal request for a new program from the Kenyan authorities and will engage with them going forward.

