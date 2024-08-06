On Tuesday 6th August 2024, the Honorary Consulate of Seychelles in Istanbul was formally opened in the presence of Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mrs. Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Deputy Governor of Istanbul, Mr. Barboros Büyüksagnak, Mayorship, Deputy for Foreign Relations in Istanbul, Ambassador Ayşe Sözen Usluer, Head of the Foreign Ministry Office in İstanbul, Mr. Orhan Karadeniz, Honorary Consul for Seychelles in Istanbul, and other invited guests from the Government of Türkiye and the private sector .

When thanking the Government of Türkiye for its unwavering support and collaboration in making the Consulate a reality, Minister Radegonde pointed out that “the opening of the Honorary Consulate in Istanbul is a strategic move by my Government to enhance Seychelles’ visibility on the global stage and to foster even closer cooperation with friendly nations. It represents our aspirations for the future. By building stronger bridges between our societies, we can create a more vibrant and dynamic partnership that benefits both our nations.”

The Seychelles Minister congratulated Mr. Karadeniz on his appointment and stated that “with his vast experience in the energy sector, I am confident that under his stewardship, this Consulate will open new avenues for cooperation. We wish him every success and assure him of our support.”

He added that the establishment of the Consulate “marks a pivotal moment in the history of our bilateral relations. Istanbul, a city that bridges continents and cultures, is an ideal location for us to enhance our diplomatic presence and foster closer ties with the people of Türkiye.”

Minister Radegonde commented that while Seychelles and Türkiye have established a successful partnership, resulting in cooperation in health and maritime security, along with scholarship opportunities, “we anticipate that our presence in Istanbul will open new avenues for trade, investment, and tourism, fostering mutual prosperity and growth. We are confident that this Consulate will serve as a beacon of our shared interests, promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.”

It is to be noted that Seychelles and Türkiye established diplomatic relations on 22nd June 1995.