The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. Bruno Lemarquis, strongly condemns the brutal attack on humanitarian workers on 5 February 2025 in the village of Kabirangiriro, North Kivu, resulting in the death of three staff from the NGO HEKS/EPER.

On behalf of the humanitarian community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, their colleagues, and their organization HEKS/EPER.

Our dedicated humanitarian colleagues were attacked while providing vital assistance to vulnerable populations affected by conflict in Rutshuru territory.

This tragedy causes significant harm not only to the families of the victims and their organization but also to the whole community due to the suspension of HEKS/EPER's activities in the Bambo health zone following the tragic incident.

Attacks on humanitarian workers are a serious violation of international humanitarian law, and I strongly condemn any violence targeting those committed to providing vital assistance to the most vulnerable. Despite our continuous call to respect the principles protecting humanitarian workers, the ongoing escalation of violence in North and South Kivu further puts at high risk the lives and the work of these actors, essential for the survival of conflict-affected populations.

I encourage all efforts for a swift and comprehensive investigation of the circumstances and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

I urgently appeal to all parties in the conflict to respect and protect humanitarian workers and to guarantee safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.