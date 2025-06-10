The Federation of Kenya Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (FKPM) today met with Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga to discuss strengthening local production of health products.
Led by FKPM Chairman Vimal Shah, the delegation briefed the PS on their ongoing collaboration with the Division of Health Products and Technology. They presented findings from their Capacity Assessment Report and outlined strategies to boost domestic manufacturing of medical products.
"The government is prioritizing local manufacturing of health products," Dr. Oluga stated during the meeting. He emphasized that this initiative would help secure Kenya's supply of essential medical commodities.
The discussions focused on practical measures to develop Kenya's pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, aligning with national health security objectives.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.