The Edge (https://Edge-Arabia.com/), the Middle East-based content creation and production company, a subsidiary of the UK’s prestigious Zinc Media Group, today announced the opening of its first official office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Edge has been working in the Kingdom for more than 15 years, producing award-winning documentaries, brand films, and events for leading organisations including Aramco, the BBC, Ithra, SABIC, and Red Sea Global. With the launch of a permanent office in Riyadh, The Edge is deepening its long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia and expanding its commitment to supporting brands, companies, and national projects by telling the stories of the region on a global stage.

Backed by Zinc Media Group, one of the UK’s premier television and factual storytelling companies, and the only television production company listed on the London Stock Exchange, this expansion reflects the Group’s strategy to invest further in the Middle East’s fast-growing creative industries. Zinc distributes content to 150 territories worldwide, with partnerships spanning Disney, BBC, National Geographic, PBS, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon Prime Video.

“We are proud to have delivered some of our most exciting projects in Saudi Arabia over the past decade,” said Mark Browning, CEO of Zinc Media Group. “Now, with an official office in Riyadh, we are committing even more fully to the Kingdom. This step allows us to partner more closely with local brands and organisations to tell the stories that are shaping Saudi Arabia’s place in the world.”

The Edge is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity that reflects its three areas of focus: Film, Education and Immersive Experiences. From television production, documentaries, and factual storytelling to brand activations and large-scale immersive productions, The Edge is positioned to deliver projects that meet the ambitions of Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia has been at the heart of our work in the region for years,” said Alex Amos, Executive Producer of The Edge. “By opening our official office in Riyadh, we’re building on that foundation to invest in local talent, strengthen long-term partnerships, and use our creativity to amplify Saudi Arabia’s voice to the rest of the world.”

The Riyadh office builds on The Edge’s established hub in Doha and signals Zinc Media Group’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global media and cultural powerhouse. With this expansion, Zinc continues its strong growth trajectory, with revenues up 72% year-on-year and a pipeline of multi-million-pound projects across the Middle East. As Saudi Arabia invests heavily in its creative economy, The Edge stands ready to be a trusted partner in delivering the content, experiences, and storytelling to match the Kingdom’s goals.

About The Edge:

The Edge is an award-winning production company with a strong international reputation in creativity and factual storytelling. They have delivered award-winning brand films, TVCs, documentaries, and branded content in Saudi Arabia for over 15 years, working with leading organizations and cultural institutions to bring Saudi stories to global audiences. In addition to Riyadh, offices are located in London, Doha, Paris, and Durban. Visit The Edge at https://Edge-Arabia.com/. Visit Zinc Media Group at https://ZincMedia.com/