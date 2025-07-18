The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) undertook a coordination and benchmarking mission to the African Union Commission (AUC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 30 June to 4 July 2025. The visit is part of ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration in the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA IV) and to strengthen institutional synergies with the African Union (AU) and relevant stakeholders. The mission brought together key personnel from the ECOWAS Peace Fund and the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants, who engaged with counterparts at the African Union Commission, the African Union Peace Fund (AUPF), the APSA Support Programme Management Team and other relevant stakeholders.

The mission sought to achieve several strategic objectives, notably the reinforcement of coordination frameworks between ECOWAS and the AU in line with APSA IV goals, as well as the advancement of data-driven approaches to peace and security programming. Particular attention was given to the effective use of the African Monitoring and Evaluation Reporting Tool (AMERT), with discussions focusing on aligning its functionalities to ensure seamless data sharing, monitoring, and evaluation among various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the delegation engaged with counterparts at the AU Peace Fund and the Compliance and Risk Management Units to benchmark operational models in areas such as data management, visibility, fund mobilization, disbursement, and compliance. These engagements aimed to identify areas for mutual learning, propose technical roadmaps for platform interoperability and explore opportunities for capacity building in the effective use of digital tools for monitoring and reporting.