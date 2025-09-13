The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the European Union, and other partners, has launched the ECOWAS Social Protection Framework and Operational Plan at a High-Level Advocacy and Dissemination Workshop held on September 11, 2025, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The new Framework is designed to guide Member States in strengthening and expanding social protection systems, improving access to essential services, and promoting social inclusion across the region. The event also featured the presentation of the 2025–2026 Biennial Work Plan to Member States and stakeholders.

In her welcome address, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, thanked Member States and partners for their support. She described the launch as a “key milestone in advancing ECOWAS’ regional agenda on social protection,” stressing the need for sustained collaboration and commitment.

Hon. Swaray Mohamed Rahman, Minister of Employment, Labour and Social Security of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the event, commended ECOWAS for providing a regional framework. Highlighting Sierra Leone’s progress, including the establishment of a Social Protection Authority, he called for collaboration among Member States, noting that “poverty and vulnerability do not respect borders, neither does solidarity.”

In his keynote address, H.E. Hon. Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the Honourable Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by Mr. Valentine Ezulu, the Director of Social Development at the Ministry, presented Nigeria’s major initiatives to strengthen social protection systems. They include a digitised cash transfer programme benefiting more than 5.5 million households, a National Social Register covering over 19.78 million households, and the Skill to Wealth programme, designed to equip young people with practical, market-ready skills. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing regional collaboration under the ECOWAS Framework.

In her goodwill message, Dr Vanessa Phala, Director of the ILO Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, emphasised that “social protection is both a human right and an economic necessity”, while UNICEF, FAO, and other partners highlighted the importance of building strong and inclusive systems, stressing the need to ensure access for children and communities that depend on agriculture and related livelihoods.

The technical session included presentations on the Framework and the 2025–2026 biennial workplan, followed by discussions on strategies to improve implementation and coordination at national and regional levels.

The workshop concluded with the official launch of the Framework and Operational Plan by H.E. Mr Swaray Mohamed Rahman, marking an important milestone in advancing social protection across the ECOWAS region.

Development partners reaffirmed their commitments to work closely with ECOWAS to implement the biennial workplan and strengthen social protection systems to ensure they are inclusive, effective, and sustainable.