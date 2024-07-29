The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has called on EAC Partner States to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of Monkeypox (Mpox).

This follows reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) that Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are experiencing an outbreak of the viral Mpox disease.

Burundi has confirmed three (3) cases of Mpox in Bujumbura and Isare, verified by national laboratories and the WHO. The Burundian health ministry has assured the public that measures are in place to manage the disease, with patients currently receiving treatment and showing improvement.

Since 2022, the DRC has reported over 21,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths, according to WHO. In 2023, there were 14,626 cases and 654 deaths, and by the end of May 2024, 7,851 cases and 384 deaths had been reported. Many of those infected are children under five (39%), and nearly two-thirds (62%) of the deaths are also among children. Health experts have identified a new strain of the virus in one part of the country.

Burundi borders DRC, Rwanda and Tanzania while the DRC borders five EAC Partner States: Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

The EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Hon. Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, emphasised the importance of taking preventive measures to minimise the spread of Mpox.

“EAC Partner States must provide necessary information about the disease and take preventive measures,” said Hon. Malueth. The DSG added that factual risk communication, community engagement and enhanced surveillance were crucial steps to managing the disease.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, was first discovered in monkeys in 1958, with the first human case reported in 1970. The virus spreads from animals to humans and between people through close contact, contaminated objects and respiratory droplets.

Symptoms include a skin rash or lesions, fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, general body weakness and swollen lymph nodes, typically lasting two to four weeks. While most cases are moderate, severe cases and deaths can occur.

To reduce the risk of contracting Mpox, the public is advised to:

Avoid contact with individuals diagnosed with the virus or those who may be infected;

Wear a face mask when in close contact with symptomatic individuals;

Use personal protective equipment when caring for confirmed or suspected cases;

Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizers after contact with infected persons or animals;

Regularly wash clothing and bedsheets at high temperatures;

Ensure meat is thoroughly cooked before consumption; and

Avoid contact with sick animals, particularly rodents and non-human primates, and refrain from handling bush meat.

Individuals suspecting that they may have contracted Mpox should self-isolate and seek medical advice immediately. While a vaccine against Mpox is available, WHO recommends vaccination primarily for those at high risk of exposure. Treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms, such as pain management.

The EAC will convene a meeting of health experts to deliberate on the situation. However, in anticipation of pandemics and epidemics in the region, the EAC, with support from the German Government through its development arm GIZ and the Africa CDC, has established a pool of rapidly deployable experts ready to be deployed in areas of disease outbreaks in the EAC.

Additionally, GIZ has also supported the EAC in strengthening 10 border areas with the DRC and other EAC partner states by providing handwashing facilities and health promotion activities to encourage protective health and hygiene (WASH) behaviours, aiming to prevent the spread of zoonotic and water-borne infectious diseases. This health and hygiene promotion initiative has reached 700,000 individuals. The first phase of the WASH project in 2021-2022, conducted in six EAC Partner States reached about 5 million individuals.